NCP attempts to bring back leaders who resigned from the party

Among those who resigned, only Tasnim Jara has been contesting the upcoming parliamentary election as an independent candidate remaining outside the party. However, her nomination for the Dhaka-9 constituency has been cancelled, and she has filed an appeal against the decision. Her husband, Khaled Saifullah, is assisting her in the electoral process.

The NCP has also fielded a candidate in Dhaka-9, joint convener Mohammad Jabed Mia, who is contesting with the party’s symbol, Shapla Koli.

Beyond the resignations, at least five female NCP leaders have publicly expressed strong opposition to the party’s understanding with Jamaat. Two of them, Monira Sharmin and Monjila Jhuma, have withdrawn from the election despite having been nominated as party candidates.

Two senior NCP leaders told Prothom Alo that the wave of resignations has left the party’s top leadership somewhat embarrassed and under psychological pressure, as questions are being raised about the NCP’s centrist positioning.

They also said the situation has undermined the spirit of the “Democratic Reform Alliance,” formed jointly by the NCP, AB Party, and the Rashtra Sanskar Andolon.

According to the leaders, the NCP leadership decided to move forward with Jamaat after careful consideration, but failed to adequately communicate the rationale to a section of the party. As a result, some leaders chose to resign.