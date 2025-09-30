NCP among 2 parties set to get registration: EC Secretary

He, however, said there is an unresolved issue over the election symbol sought by NCP. “The symbol they (NCP) requested is not included in our schedule of symbol related rules. So, we will write to them asking to confirm a suitable alternative (from the schedule). After they confirm, we will publish the notification mentioning their symbol.”

Akhtar Ahmed said Bangladesh Jatiya League sought a right symbol (which is within the schedule of symbols).

He said the EC needs further reviews for three other parties at the EC Secretariat and its field-level offices before taking the final decision to award them registration.

The three parties are Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party, Bangladesh Janata Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod- Shahjahan Siraj).

Besides, Bangladesh Nezam Islami Party is also eligible for registration in line with a court verdict, he said.

The Commission will also carry out extensive review and scrutiny on nine more parties. The nine parties are Aam Janata Dal, Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BJP), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Bhashani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Janata Dal, Moulik Bangla and Janata Party Bangladesh.