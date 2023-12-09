AB Party meets EU election expert mission

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, met the ‘European Union election expert mission to Bangladesh 2023’ on Saturday morning in an uptown area of the capital, says a press release of the party.

David Noel Ward, team leader and electoral expert, and Alexander Matus, a political expert, represented the Mission.

Supreme Court lawyer and AB Party joint convenor Tajul Islam, member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju and both Barrister-at-law and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan were present at the meeting.

EU mission experts were, at the very outset, interested to learn about the AB Party, its objectives, programmes and policy based politics, in particular.