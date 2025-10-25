NCP to move towards elections after resolution of July Charter issue
Although the National Citizens Party (NCP) has been actively participating in the discussions of the National Consensus Commission, it has not yet signed the July Charter.
However, the party is engaged in informal discussions at various levels regarding the signing of the charter.
Party sources indicate that once the legal basis becomes clear, NCP will sign the document and subsequently start its election-related activities.
This correspondent spoke with four senior leaders of the NCP, who stated that the tenure of the Consensus Commission extends until 31 October.
Informal discussions are ongoing between the NCP, several advisers to the interim government and top leaders of different political parties regarding the signing of the July Charter. There is a possibility that the NCP will sign the charter before 31 October.
On Wednesday afternoon, a four member NCP delegation led by Convener Nahid Islam met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna.
During the meeting, the Chief Adviser urged the NCP to sign the July Charter. The NCP, in response, emphasised the need for legal assurance regarding the charter.
The party also proposed that a special constitutional order implementing the July Charter be issued by the Chief Adviser instead of the President.
On 17 October, no NCP representatives attended the July Charter signing ceremony held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Earlier that morning, the party had outlined three conditions –
The text of the July Charter implementation order and the question of the referendum must be finalised and made public beforehand; if the people endorse the July Charter through a referendum, any “note of dissent” will no longer hold validity; based on the referendum’s verdict, the next elected parliament will amend the constitution using the structural authority vested in it.
The NCP is engaged in informal discussions at various levels regarding the legal basis of the July Charter. Once the matter is finalised, the party's election activities will begin. — Ariful Islam Adib, NCP's Senior Joint Convener
The party is also holding informal discussions at different levels within the government and the commission to ensure that its conditions, or something close to them, are reflected in the final outcome.
According to a statement issued by the party on Friday night, an NCP delegation is scheduled to meet with the Consensus Commission at 10 am today, Saturday.
NCP policymakers are hopeful that the government’s decision regarding the legal basis of the July Charter will reflect their conditions. If that happen, they expect to sign the charter before 31 October. Thereafter, the party will fully launch its election campaign.
A senior party official mentioned that the NCP may finalise some of its candidates in early November. However, it will take more time to decide on electoral alliances or seat-sharing arrangements.
The most likely scenario is that the NCP will either contest the election independently or as part of a third alliance outside BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. In that case, seat-sharing with some major parties remains a possibility.
NCP’s Senior Joint Convener, Ariful Islam Adib told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “NCP is engaged in informal discussions at various levels regarding the legal basis of the July Charter. Once the matter is finalised, the party’s election activities will begin.”