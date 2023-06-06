AL, govt not afraid of US visa policy: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said neither Awami League nor the government are afraid of the visa policy announced by the United States as they always respect the constitution, democracy, human rights and rule of law, reports UNB.

"If this visa policy is implemented properly, there is a danger that BNP leaders and workers will come under its effect as they have always been disrupting the democratic process and trying to disrupt the electoral system and create deadlock in constitutional politics through terrorism in the name of preventing elections," he said.