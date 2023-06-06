AL, govt not afraid of US visa policy: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said neither Awami League nor the government are afraid of the visa policy announced by the United States as they always respect the constitution, democracy, human rights and rule of law, reports UNB.
"If this visa policy is implemented properly, there is a danger that BNP leaders and workers will come under its effect as they have always been disrupting the democratic process and trying to disrupt the electoral system and create deadlock in constitutional politics through terrorism in the name of preventing elections," he said.
Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, said this in a written statement. Awami League general secretary said that BNP leaders have been trying to create a false myth about "murderer-dictator" Ziaur Rahman.
"Basically, Ziaur Rahman destroyed the democracy and the constitution of Bangladesh," he said.
He said Ziaur Rahman empowered the pro-Pakistan forces by forming a political party through the government intelligence agency by accommodating all the "scumbags, pro-Pakistani politicians and war criminals".
"Pakistani philosophy was practiced against the spirit of the great liberation war. Day after day, Awami League's office was locked and Awami League's politics was practically banned,' Obaidul Quader said.
"It is a matter of great regret that today some leaders of BNP have revealed their bankruptcy so much that they can no longer be called a political organisation. Without trusting the people, the BNP leaders are desperate to come to power through foreign masters," he said.