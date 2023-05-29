AL won’t shift from strategy to keep BNP under pressure

The ruling Awami League will not move away from its strategy to keep the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under pressure despite the US declaration of a new visa policy to ensure a fair election in Bangladesh.

Even they will continue with their programmes countering the activities of the opposition. Besides, their leaders and activists will be more active in countering the anti-government movement declared by the opposition.

These issues came up while talking to several AL leaders at policymaking level.

According to the sources in the Awami League, the party is also conscious about avoiding any discomfort within the law enforcement agencies following the declaration of the new US visa policy.

The party is also careful about ensuring that this issue doesn’t convey any wrong message to the leaders and activists of the party.

In this context, the party is planning to hold constituency-based programmes in Dhaka and hold rallies at the grassroots level outside the capital. The top echelon of the party has directed to ensure big crowds in these programmes.

The central leaders of the Awami League sat in a joint meeting with Dhaka north and south city Awami League and leaders of its associate bodies at the party office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday afternoon. The agenda of the meeting was to set a course of action to counter the programmes declared by the BNP.