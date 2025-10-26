Various external powers, agencies will be active ahead of election: Golam Porwar
Jamaat-e-Islami secretary-general Mia Golam Porwar has warned political parties that various external powers and agencies are likely to become active ahead of the national election.
Mia Golam Porwar issued this warning and urged all political parties to remain united at the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s anniversary event, held at the Diploma Engineers Institution in the capital, today, Sunday. Leaders of around a dozen parties, including the BNP, attended the event.
Without naming any country, Golam Porwar said that with the elections approaching, many foreign powers and various agencies will become active within the country. He warned that in a fascism-free Bangladesh, numerous obstacles will arise on the path to a proper democratic environment and the construction of a humane Bangladesh. Therefore, despite differences in political views, parties should remain united on the core issues of nation-building.
Golam Porwar said that there is no disagreement among political parties on ensuring that the government is formed through the exercise of the people’s voting rights, reflecting their true opinion. Since parties are in agreement on many national issues, it is expected that foreign powers and internal forces will not be able to create obstacles in nation-building.
The interim government has announced the 13th parliamentary election for February next year. To ensure that the election process is not disrupted, the secretary general of Jamaat also urged all political parties to cooperate.