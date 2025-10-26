Various external powers, agencies will be active ahead of election: Golam Porwar

Jamaat-e-Islami secretary-general Mia Golam Porwar has warned political parties that various external powers and agencies are likely to become active ahead of the national election.

Mia Golam Porwar issued this warning and urged all political parties to remain united at the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s anniversary event, held at the Diploma Engineers Institution in the capital, today, Sunday. Leaders of around a dozen parties, including the BNP, attended the event.

Without naming any country, Golam Porwar said that with the elections approaching, many foreign powers and various agencies will become active within the country. He warned that in a fascism-free Bangladesh, numerous obstacles will arise on the path to a proper democratic environment and the construction of a humane Bangladesh. Therefore, despite differences in political views, parties should remain united on the core issues of nation-building.