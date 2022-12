A court in Dhaka placed Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Md Shafiqur Rahman on a three-day fresh remand in a case lodged with capital's Jatrabari Police Station for his alleged involvement in militancy, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur on Thursday passed the order as police produced the Jamaat chief before the court after the end of his seven-day remand in the case and pleaded for placing him on eight-day fresh remand.