He will return, lead us, and show us the way: Fakhrul on Tarique Rahman

The whole nation has been waiting to see that the election will be held in the coming February, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated on Sunday.

The people of Bangladesh are also waiting for their leader, Tarique Rahman, to return and lead them, he said.

Speaking as a special guest at a rally organised by the BNP’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), in the capital’s Shahbagh area this afternoon, Fakhrul expressed his hope that the party’s acting chairman would return to Bangladesh ahead of the elections and lead them.