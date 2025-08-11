Undecided voters over whom to vote soar to 48.5pc

The number of people in indecision in the question whom they are going to vote for has further increased. In a survey conducted in October, some 38 per cent people said they were yet to decide in this regard, which has increased to 48.5 per cent eight months later.

Besides, some 14.40 per cent people do not want to reveal whom they will vote for and 1.7 per cent people said they won’t cast votes.

The figures came up in the results of “BIGD’s Pulse Survey: July 2025 - Citizens’ Perceptions, Expectations, and Experiences” conducted by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD).

The results of the survey on, public evaluation of the activities of the interim government, reform, election and popularity of the political parties, were published at an event organised at the National Archives Auditorium in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar today, Tuesday.

BIGD and citizen platform, Voice for Reform, jointly organised the programme.

In response to the question of which party they would vote for in the upcoming national election, 12 per cent mentioned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), 10.40 per cent Jamaat-e-Islami, and 2.80 per cent the National Citizen Party (NCP).