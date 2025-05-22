BNP conspiring to seize power toppling current govt: NCP
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not want local government elections before national elections due to its internal conflict. BNP is creating public sufferings as the party is conspiring to topple the government of mass uprising and usurp state power.
National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders made these remarks at a protest rally at Jatrabari intersection in the capital this Thursday afternoon.
The rally was organised by the Dhaka South City (Jatrabari Zone) unit of the NCP to demand the reconstitution of the election commission (EC) and the holding of local government elections.
NCP’s central Joint Member Secretary Nizam Uddin said, “From the beginning, the election commission has acted with bias to please a particular political party. That EC, formed under a controversial law during the fascist regime, must be restructured. An independent Supreme Judicial Council should be formed to hold the EC accountable.”
Md Alauddin, another Joint Member Secretary of the party, said the BNP is trying to fish in troubled waters.
“They want to bring another ‘1/11’ (military-backed government of 2007-08) to Bangladesh. The judiciary and Election Commission that facilitated the paralysis of Bangladesh during 1/11 must be overhauled,” he added.
Ali Naser Khan, NCP’s Joint Chief Organiser, stated that the BNP, a major party expected to be responsible, did not seek justice for the killings during the July uprising.
“Rather, they are obsessed with rehabilitating the Awami League. They are scheming to oust the government of uprising and seize power through evil means.”
He further alleged that even before reforms began, the BNP had placed its own people in key positions such as election commissioners and the attorney general.
“Similarly, they have filled important posts in the higher and lower judiciary and bureaucracy. Although there's talk of a level playing field for elections, the reality shows otherwise. Therefore, the EC must be restructured.”
SM Shahriar, NCP’s Joint Chief Coordinator, said, “The EC formed under the black law of 2022 has rejected every proposal for electoral reform. In other words, this EC does not want a democratic Bangladesh.”
Khan Muhammad Mursalin, another Joint Chief Coordinator, said if the July declaration is not issued within stipulated time, an unstoppable mass movement will be launched with the people.