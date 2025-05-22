BNP conspiring to seize power toppling current govt: NCP

NCP’s central Joint Member Secretary Nizam Uddin said, “From the beginning, the election commission has acted with bias to please a particular political party. That EC, formed under a controversial law during the fascist regime, must be restructured. An independent Supreme Judicial Council should be formed to hold the EC accountable.”

Md Alauddin, another Joint Member Secretary of the party, said the BNP is trying to fish in troubled waters.

“They want to bring another ‘1/11’ (military-backed government of 2007-08) to Bangladesh. The judiciary and Election Commission that facilitated the paralysis of Bangladesh during 1/11 must be overhauled,” he added.

Ali Naser Khan, NCP’s Joint Chief Organiser, stated that the BNP, a major party expected to be responsible, did not seek justice for the killings during the July uprising.

“Rather, they are obsessed with rehabilitating the Awami League. They are scheming to oust the government of uprising and seize power through evil means.”