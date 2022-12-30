Politics

Thousands of BNP men flock to Naya Paltan to join mass procession

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The leaders and activists of the party from different parts of the capital city thronged the area with processions, chanting catchcry. Prothom Alo

Several thousands of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka to join the mass procession being held today, Friday, afternoon.

The rally will march from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar intersection -- a distance of 2.5 kilometres.  

Senior leaders, including the party's standing committee members, have already taken their positions on a makeshift stage made on an open truck in front of the party office at Naya Paltan.

The leaders and activists of the party from different parts of the capital city thronged the area with processions, chanting slogans.  

BNP said they have shortened the distance of their rally at the request of police. They wanted their rally to march to several areas -- Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh,  Moghbazar  and Banglamotor.

The mass rally of BNP and its associate bodies was supposed to be held on 24 December in Dhaka. But the party rescheduled the rally for 30 December, considering the national council of the ruling Awami-League (AL) on 24 December.     

However, the AL said they will remain alert in the street so that the BNP cannot unleash vandalism and arson attacks like 10 December.  

Read more from Politics
Post Comment