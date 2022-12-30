Thousands of BNP men flock to Naya Paltan to join mass procession

BNP said they have shortened the distance of their rally at the request of police. They wanted their rally to march to several areas -- Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Moghbazar and Banglamotor.
The mass rally of BNP and its associate bodies was supposed to be held on 24 December in Dhaka. But the party rescheduled the rally for 30 December, considering the national council of the ruling Awami-League (AL) on 24 December.
However, the AL said they will remain alert in the street so that the BNP cannot unleash vandalism and arson attacks like 10 December.