Thousands of BNP men flock to Naya Paltan to join mass procession

Several thousands of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at Naya Paltan area in Dhaka to join the mass procession being held today, Friday, afternoon.

The rally will march from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar intersection -- a distance of 2.5 kilometres.

Senior leaders, including the party's standing committee members, have already taken their positions on a makeshift stage made on an open truck in front of the party office at Naya Paltan.

The leaders and activists of the party from different parts of the capital city thronged the area with processions, chanting slogans.