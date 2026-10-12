GM Quader’s residence in Uttara attacked and vandalised
The residence of Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader in Uttara, in the capital, came under attack and was vandalised on Monday.
The incident took place at around 11:30 am, said Rezaul Karim, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Uttara division.
The police have yet to identify the attackers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rezaul Karim said police went to the scene after receiving reports of the attack. However, the attackers had left before the police members reached the spot.
He added that efforts were under way to identify those responsible.