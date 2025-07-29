Consensus reached on 12 fundamental reform proposals

In October last year, the interim government formed reform commissions on the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, administration, and police. The commissions submitted their reports in February.

Later, with the aim of building consensus on the reform proposals, a National Consensus Commission was formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The Consensus Commission then divided the recommendations of the six reform commissions into two categories. Many of the recommendations that could be implemented through legal amendments or administrative decisions were identified as "immediately executable". Work on implementing those is underway.

On the other hand, the commission engaged in discussions with the political parties regarding 166 important recommendations. In the first phase (20 March–19 May), the commission held separate talks with political parties.

Since consensus was not reached on about 20 core reform proposals during that phase, the commission began issue-based joint discussions with all parties from 3 June. These discussions are still ongoing. These particular proposals have been marked as especially significant in the reform process.

So far in the second phase, consensus has been reached on 12 issues. The commission aims to conclude the second phase of talks this week. In the first phase, discussions were held with 32 parties and alliances, and in the second phase with 30.

Speaking to newspersons after Monday’s discussions, Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-President of the National Consensus Commission, said that a draft of the national charter has been shared with the political parties. The draft does not include the issues on which consensus has already been reached or those still under discussion, as talks are still ongoing.

He further said that the charter includes a list of commitments from the political parties. Parties have been requested to provide feedback or suggestions on the draft by 12:00 pm on 30 July. The commission hopes to prepare a consolidated draft on that day.