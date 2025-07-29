July National Charter
Consensus reached on 12 fundamental reform proposals
Political parties have reached consensus on 12 fundamental reform proposals including a cap on Prime Minister’s term limit to 10 years and increased independence of MPs in voting in Parliament.
However, the parties could not reach a consensus on eight fundamental reform proposals, including formation of upper house and balance of power. The National Consensus Commission has been continuing dialogue with political parties to strike a consensus on these eight issues.
A national charter would be made consisting of the proposals of six reform commissions on which the political parties reach consensus.
The consensus commission has already sent a draft of ‘July National Charter- 2025’ to the political parties. It states that the political parties would pledge to implement the reforms chalked out in the charter within two years of forming government through next general election.
However, the draft does not mention which issues have reached a consensus. These topics will be included in the charter after the commission's discussions with the parties are fully concluded. The draft outlines the background of the charter's formulation, the formation of various reform commissions, the establishment of the National Consensus Commission, and its activities. The commission aims to finalise the draft by 31 July.
In October last year, the interim government formed reform commissions on the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, administration, and police. The commissions submitted their reports in February.
Later, with the aim of building consensus on the reform proposals, a National Consensus Commission was formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The Consensus Commission then divided the recommendations of the six reform commissions into two categories. Many of the recommendations that could be implemented through legal amendments or administrative decisions were identified as "immediately executable". Work on implementing those is underway.
On the other hand, the commission engaged in discussions with the political parties regarding 166 important recommendations. In the first phase (20 March–19 May), the commission held separate talks with political parties.
Since consensus was not reached on about 20 core reform proposals during that phase, the commission began issue-based joint discussions with all parties from 3 June. These discussions are still ongoing. These particular proposals have been marked as especially significant in the reform process.
So far in the second phase, consensus has been reached on 12 issues. The commission aims to conclude the second phase of talks this week. In the first phase, discussions were held with 32 parties and alliances, and in the second phase with 30.
Speaking to newspersons after Monday’s discussions, Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-President of the National Consensus Commission, said that a draft of the national charter has been shared with the political parties. The draft does not include the issues on which consensus has already been reached or those still under discussion, as talks are still ongoing.
He further said that the charter includes a list of commitments from the political parties. Parties have been requested to provide feedback or suggestions on the draft by 12:00 pm on 30 July. The commission hopes to prepare a consolidated draft on that day.
Issues agreed upon in the second phase
Over 20 days of discussions in the second phase, the commission has reached consensus on 12 issues. These are:
1. A constitutional provision will be added to restrict an individual to a maximum of 10 years in the role of Prime Minister over their lifetime.
2. Amendment to Article 70 of the constitution. Except for money bills and votes of confidence, MPs will be allowed to vote against their party. However, BNP has issued a note of dissent, suggesting that constitutional amendments and matters of national security be included alongside money bills and confidence votes.
3. Chairpersonship of Parliamentary Standing Committees. For four key standing committees—on public accounts, estimates, public undertakings, and privileges—as well as other important committees, chairpersons will be chosen from the opposition proportionally based on their number of seats in parliament.
4. Demarcation of electoral constituencies. Consensus has been reached on taking both immediate and long-term steps regarding this.
5. Presidential clemency powers.
6. Decentralisation of the High Court and gradual relocation of lower courts to upazila level.
7. Amendment procedure for the constitution.
8. Declaration of a state of emergency.
9. Appointment of the Chief Justice.
10. Constitutionalising the process of forming the election commission. A committee comprising the ruling party, opposition, and judiciary will select the Chief Election Commissioner and commissioners.
11. A "Professional and Accountable Independent Police Commission" will be formed to ensure police professionalism, accountability, and public-friendly services.
12. A consensus among three-fourths of the parties was reached that one individual cannot simultaneously serve as Prime Minister and party chief. Parties that disagree, such as BNP, may register a note of dissent in the national charter.
Earlier, during the first phase of discussions, consensus was also reached on several recommendations. However, the exact number of agreed-upon issues in that phase has not been officially disclosed yet. These issues will be included in the July Charter.
Issues without consensus
The following issues have yet to reach consensus:
1. The appointment process of four constitutional and statutory institutions.
2. Establishment of a bicameral legislature, including the election process and powers of the upper house.
3. Increasing reserved seats for women in parliament and revising the election process.
4. Presidential election process.
5. Fundamental principles of the state.
6. Outline of a caretaker government.
7. Expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights in the constitution.
8. Powers and responsibilities of the President.
BNP’s walkout
The Constitutional Reform Commission had proposed the formation of a National Constitutional Council (NCC) for appointments to all constitutional posts. However, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some other parties objected to this, the Consensus Commission instead proposed a committee for appointments to constitutional and statutory bodies.
The BNP and some other parties raised objections to this proposal too. In this context, last Tuesday, the Consensus Commission made a new proposal regarding appointments to five constitutional bodies, including the election commission (EC).
The proposal stated that separate committees comprising members of both the ruling and opposition parties would select suitable candidates for these institutions.
While there is consensus on including the EC formation process in the constitution, consensus has not yet been reached for the remaining four bodies. Although the majority of parties agree, BNP and some others still object.
Discussions on the appointment procedures of the four constitutional or statutory bodies began yesterday morning. BNP strongly opposed this topic. The party had already declared it would not participate in discussions on this matter. During the discussion, Salahuddin Ahmed, a BNP standing committee member, walked out of the meeting but rejoined later.
According to those involved, reforming the appointment process of constitutional bodies is crucial to reducing the Prime Minister's concentrated powers, as current laws effectively allow appointments at the Prime Minister’s discretion. Without change, the PM’s control over appointments would remain, raising the risk of partisan appointments.
During the discussion, Salahuddin Ahmed said that the proposed appointment process may undermine the executive branch and that the Prime Minister’s authority must not be curtailed. He emphasised allowing the executive to function independently.
No consensus was reached on this issue by the end of yesterday’s session. There was also brief discussion on the outline of a caretaker government, but no agreement was reached. Further talks will be held on these matters.
Seven commitments in the July Charter
The draft of the July National Charter includes seven key commitments:
1. Full implementation of the “July National Charter 2025” will be ensured as the charter has been drawn through a long process, reflecting public aspirations achieved through the sacrifice and suffering of countless people.
2. A pledge to undertake constitutional amendments, additions, revisions, redrafting, and to amend existing laws or enact new ones, as required to implement the Charter’s recommendations on the system of governance, constitution, judiciary, electoral system, public administration, police, and anti-corruption measures.
3. A commitment to complete all required amendments or legal reforms within two years of forming the government through the next national election and ensure the sustainability of the reforms.
4. An assurance to implement all proposals and recommendations of the Charter within two years of its adoption.
5. A pledge to provide full legal and constitutional protection for every step of the Charter’s implementation.
6. A firm resolve to implement the Charter and provide its legal and constitutional safeguards.
7. A commitment to recognise the historic significance of the 2024 anti-discrimination and democratic movement and popular uprising in the constitution.
Al Masud Hasanuzzaman, former professor of Government and Politics at Jahangirnagar University, told Prothom Alo that disagreement remains on fundamental reforms, especially concerning the core principles of the constitution.
He further said that the nature of the upcoming national election will largely depend on the July Charter. However, whether the Charter will be binding is a major question. If not, there may still be uncertainty even after parties make commitments—similar to how the three-party alliance’s framework after Ershad’s fall was never fully implemented. Disputes may persist over provisions marked with a “note of dissent.