Reza Kibria joins BNP

During the 2018 national election, he had contested from the same constituency as a candidate of the Jatiya Oikko Front, also under BNP’s electoral symbol 'paddy sheaf'.

Meanwhile, the BNP has not yet announced a candidate for the Habiganj-1 constituency.

Reza Kibria has previously served in several political capacities, including as general secretary of Gono Forum, as well as the founding convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and its breakaway faction, the Am Janatar Dal.