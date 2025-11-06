Reza Kibria joins BNP
Reza Kibria, son of former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
He intends to contest the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary) election from the Habiganj-1 constituency (Ajmiriganj – Bahubal) under BNP’s electoral symbol 'paddy sheaf'.
Reza Kibria confirmed this information to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
During the 2018 national election, he had contested from the same constituency as a candidate of the Jatiya Oikko Front, also under BNP’s electoral symbol 'paddy sheaf'.
Meanwhile, the BNP has not yet announced a candidate for the Habiganj-1 constituency.
Reza Kibria has previously served in several political capacities, including as general secretary of Gono Forum, as well as the founding convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and its breakaway faction, the Am Janatar Dal.