Country turned into gas chamber due to unplanned urbanisation: Rizvi

Bangladesh has now become a gas chamber as a result of unplanned urbanization, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

“Bangladesh is now a valley of death due to a hoax development of the current dummy government,” he said.

The BNP leader also accused the government of putting lives in jeopardy through deforestation, silting up of rivers and canals and setting up thermal and coal-run power plants by pursuing unplanned urbanisation.

“Bangladesh has now been turned into a gas chamber,” he observed.

Rizvi came up with the remarks on Saturday while distributing bottled water and saline among pedestrians in the capital's Mirpur area.

As part of its 7-day programme, Dhaka North City unit BNP arranged the programme to assuage public suffering amidst the ongoing severe heatwave across the country.