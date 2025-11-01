A party wants to divide the nation before election: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said a political party wants to divide the nation by using Islam for political interests.
“Before the election, a political party wants to repeatedly use Islam for its political interests to create division within the nation. They want to harm Islam. We must stay away from them and be cautious. Islam should be embraced as a way of life, not used as a political tool,” Salahuddin Ahmed said.
He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while addressing the ‘Azmate Sahaba Conference’ as a special guest at the central Eidgah ground in Masdair, Narayanganj city.
The event was organised by the Qasemi Parishad and presided over by Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We believe in the Islam of Madinah—the Islam preached by the Prophet (peace be upon him) and practiced by his companions (Sahaba). We are followers of that Islam. None of us here are followers of Maududi’s version of Islam. Therefore, we must be cautious of those who spread discord and confusion among Muslims in Bangladesh. We should learn and practice authentic Islamic teachings.”
Criticising the former Awami League government, the BNP leader said, “The past fascist Awami League government, the fascist government of Sheikh Hasina, pursued anti-Islamic and anti-alem politics in Bangladesh. They were a government hostile to Muslims. The people of this country have seen Awami League’s politics—it was a politics of exploiting Islam, persecuting Islamic scholars, and promoting Islamophobia for their own political gain.”
Salahuddin Ahmed added, “Through the practice of ideological and principled politics in the days ahead, we must eradicate the culture of fascism and so-called immoral politics promoted by the Awami League. We must cultivate a healthy political culture. Only through such efforts can Bangladesh eliminate unethical politics and establish value-based and principled political practices. A sound political culture can emerge in Bangladesh only through ideological and righteous politics.”
Among others who spoke at the conference were Awlade Rasul Allama Syed Al Hossaini (Pakistan), Allama Khalil Ahmad Quraishi, Maulana Junaid Al Habib, Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, district BNP Convener Mamun Mahmud, Joint Convener Mashukul Islam, BNP leader and businessman Mohammad Masuduzzaman, city BNP Convener Sakhawat Hossain, member Abu Al Yusuf, and former councillor and ex-president of city Jubo Dal Maksudul Alam Khondker.