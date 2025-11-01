A party wants to divide the nation before election: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said a political party wants to divide the nation by using Islam for political interests.

“Before the election, a political party wants to repeatedly use Islam for its political interests to create division within the nation. They want to harm Islam. We must stay away from them and be cautious. Islam should be embraced as a way of life, not used as a political tool,” Salahuddin Ahmed said.

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while addressing the ‘Azmate Sahaba Conference’ as a special guest at the central Eidgah ground in Masdair, Narayanganj city.

The event was organised by the Qasemi Parishad and presided over by Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi.