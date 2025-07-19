Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapses twice on stage

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while addressing a ‘national rally’ at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

He collapsed while at the end of speech twice, and later finished his speech sitting on the stage, at around 5:15pm.

Many leaders of different political parties and organisations alongside Jamaat leaders spoke at the massive rally.

Shafiqur Rahman started his concluding speech after 5:00pm.

At one stage of his speech, Shafiqur Rahman said, “I fight took place against Fascism. Another fight will take place against corruption. The first proof that Jamaat will build a corruption-free society is..." — before he could finish the sentence, he collapsed.

With the help of party leaders, he stood up again shortly after a while.

Then, the Jamaat Ameer said, "Everyone, please take your positions. I thank Allah Almighty that I’ve been able to stand before you again. I had said we would build a corruption-free Bangladesh together. We promise, if Jamaat is able to form a government by the grace of Allah and the love of the people, then..." — but before he could complete the sentence, he again fell ill and slowly sat down.