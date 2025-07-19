Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapses twice on stage
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while addressing a ‘national rally’ at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.
He collapsed while at the end of speech twice, and later finished his speech sitting on the stage, at around 5:15pm.
Many leaders of different political parties and organisations alongside Jamaat leaders spoke at the massive rally.
Shafiqur Rahman started his concluding speech after 5:00pm.
At one stage of his speech, Shafiqur Rahman said, “I fight took place against Fascism. Another fight will take place against corruption. The first proof that Jamaat will build a corruption-free society is..." — before he could finish the sentence, he collapsed.
With the help of party leaders, he stood up again shortly after a while.
Then, the Jamaat Ameer said, "Everyone, please take your positions. I thank Allah Almighty that I’ve been able to stand before you again. I had said we would build a corruption-free Bangladesh together. We promise, if Jamaat is able to form a government by the grace of Allah and the love of the people, then..." — but before he could complete the sentence, he again fell ill and slowly sat down.
At that moment, an announcement was made through the microphone that Jamaat ameer has felt slightly unwell due to the heat. However, he’s repeatedly trying to continue his speech. Physiciasn have advised that he should not speak further.
Despite this, the Jamaat ameer resumed speaking from his seated position.
He said, "Alhamdulillah, for as long as Allah grants me life, I will continue to fight for the people, InshaAllah. This struggle will not stop. Our fight will continue until the people of Bengal achieve liberation. As I was saying, if Jamaat, by the will of Allah and the love of the people, gets the opportunity to serve the people of this country, then we will not become owners—we will be servants, InshaAllah. Today I declare, along with hundreds of thousands of supporters, that those who are elected as Members of Parliament from Jamaat in the future..."
He continued, "If, by Allah’s will and with the love of the people, Jamaat members are elected and form the government, then no MP or minister will accept any government plot. No MP or minister will ride in tax-free vehicles. No MP or minister will personally handle any money. If any MP or minister receives an allocation for a specific task, they will be obligated to report the results of that work directly to the people of Bangladesh as soon as it is completed.
Will not collect any extortion, we will not engage with any corruption. We will not allow taking any extortion, we won’t put up with any corruption.”
Addressing the youth, Shafiqur Rahman said, “I want to clearly tell the youth that we are with you.”
Sources from Jamaat said Shafiqur Rahman has been taken to a private hospital in the city from the rally venue.
Earlier since morning, thousands of leaders and activists of Jamaat joined the party’s ‘national rally’ today. Processions from various parts of the capital have been marching to the rally venue.
The event began formally at 10:00 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A large number of party members are present at the venue. The first session included hamd, naat, and Islamic songs, while the main political speeches were scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm.