Ishraque issues various ‘instructions’ without taking oath, govt keeps mum

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain, who has declared himself mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) without swearing in, held a meeting with around 70 ward secretaries of the DSCC at Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday.

The meeting took place in an auditorium on the ground floor of the DSCC’s headquarters. Officials from the city corporation’s 10 administrative zones also attended the meeting.

The banner for the meeting at Nagar Bhaban read, “A meeting to exchange views with administrative officers and ward secretaries to ensure citizen services at the ward level. Chief guest is Engineer Ishraque Hossain, Honourable mayor, Dhaka South City Corporation.”

Sources from the meeting said that Ishraque Hossain instructed forming of a five-member committee in each ward, comprising former ward councillors, who are involved with BNP, and prominent individuals.

He also directed that the services previously handled by the councillors’ offices will be provided through those committees.

He has also instructed ward secretaries to attend office regularly and to continue delivering civic services such as birth and death registrations, heir certificates, and character certificates.