Thakurgaon Jamaat ameer detained at airport with ‘5m’ in cash
On the eve of the vote, police detained a district Jamaat-e-Islami leader at Syedpur airport in Nilphamari with a substantial amount of cash in his possession.
The detainee has been identified as Belal Uddin Pradhan, ameer of Thakurgaon district unit of Jamaat.
Nilphamari superintendent of police, Sheikh Zahidul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo at around 12:45 pm on Wednesday.
He said the detainee had claimed the amount in his possession exceeded Tk 5 million (50 lakhs).
Stating that the police are yet to count the money, he said that it would be tallied in the presence of all concerned.