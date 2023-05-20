Talukder Khaleque's cash, assets grew in 5 yrs

The Awami League’s mayoral candidate in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election Talukder Abdul Khaleque’s assets and cash have grown over the last five years. However, his annual income has dwindled.

Talukder Abdul Khaleque has mentioned ‘business’ as his profession this time. However, he has no income from business. He mentioned a fish farm business in the affidavit he submitted five years ago during the last KCC polls.

The ruling party mayoral candidate has shown agriculture, interest from savings certificates and gratuity and allowances he gets as mayor as his sources of income.