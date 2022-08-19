Politics

No crisis after this month: Planning minister

Staff Correspondent
Sunamganj
Planning minister MA Mannan is speaking at an event organised to mark Janmashtami at Kalibari temple premises in Sunamganj on Friday.
Planning minister MA Mannan is speaking at an event organised to mark Janmashtami at Kalibari temple premises in Sunamganj on Friday. Prothom Alo

Planning minister MA Mannan has said the people are suffering due to the price hike in fuel oil and daily essentials as well as load shedding.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is also saddened by the hardship of the people. We are in a temporary crisis. However, this is the last month of hardship. These problems will vanish from next month. The prices of daily essentials will be brought within the purchasing power of the people," the minister claimed.

Planning minister MA Mannan came up with these remarks while speaking as chief guest at an event organised to mark Janmashtami at Kalibari temple premises in Sunamganj on Friday.

Later, a colourful rally marking Janmashtami was brought out.

Claiming a vested quarter wants to create anarchy in the country in the name of a movement, the planning minister said they hurt people by occupying the streets. They are confusing people by spreading propaganda that Bangladesh will turn into Sri Lanka.

MA Mannan said, "There is nothing like minority, majority. We are all Bangalees and citizens of Bangladesh. As we were united under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we have to be united under the leadership of his daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina to take the country forward."

Among others, Sunamganj deputy commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain, zila parishad administrator and district Awami League senior vice president Nurul Huda and Sunamganj police super Mizanur Rahman addressed the event.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment