No crisis after this month: Planning minister

Planning minister MA Mannan has said the people are suffering due to the price hike in fuel oil and daily essentials as well as load shedding.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is also saddened by the hardship of the people. We are in a temporary crisis. However, this is the last month of hardship. These problems will vanish from next month. The prices of daily essentials will be brought within the purchasing power of the people," the minister claimed.