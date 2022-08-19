No crisis after this month: Planning minister

Planning minister MA Mannan came up with these remarks while speaking as chief guest at an event organised to mark Janmashtami at Kalibari temple premises in Sunamganj on Friday.
Later, a colourful rally marking Janmashtami was brought out.
Claiming a vested quarter wants to create anarchy in the country in the name of a movement, the planning minister said they hurt people by occupying the streets. They are confusing people by spreading propaganda that Bangladesh will turn into Sri Lanka.
MA Mannan said, "There is nothing like minority, majority. We are all Bangalees and citizens of Bangladesh. As we were united under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we have to be united under the leadership of his daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina to take the country forward."
Among others, Sunamganj deputy commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain, zila parishad administrator and district Awami League senior vice president Nurul Huda and Sunamganj police super Mizanur Rahman addressed the event.