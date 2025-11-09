Referendum, charter being imposed from above: Mirza Fakhrul

Certain educated individuals from upper strata, returning from the United States, are imposing matters such as the referendum and the charter upon the people, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.

He said this while addressing a meeting to exchange views as chief guest at the grounds of Daulatpur Girls’ High School in Jagannathpur Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila at around 12:30 pm today, Sunday.

“A few political parties are saying the referendum must take place before the election. But we are saying that the referendum should be held on the day of the election itself,” Mirza Fakhrul said.