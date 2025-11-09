Referendum, charter being imposed from above: Mirza Fakhrul
Certain educated individuals from upper strata, returning from the United States, are imposing matters such as the referendum and the charter upon the people, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.
He said this while addressing a meeting to exchange views as chief guest at the grounds of Daulatpur Girls’ High School in Jagannathpur Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila at around 12:30 pm today, Sunday.
“A few political parties are saying the referendum must take place before the election. But we are saying that the referendum should be held on the day of the election itself,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
Asking those present, he said, “Do you understand these matters like referendum, charter? These are understood by some educated elites. They are the ones coming from America and imposing these matters upon us. Nevertheless, we have accepted it. We are agreeable to whatever reforms they wish to implement. Whatever we agree upon will be implemented. Whatever we do not agree upon will go to parliament. There will be debate there, and thereafter it will be passed.”
‘Everyone wishes to vote’
Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the current crises in the country have been created and are theatrical in nature.
According to him, general people are observing everything. Ordinary people do not concern themselves with these complexities; they simply wish to vote.
“We have not been able to hold any election for the last 15 years. The government in power during that time did not allow us to hold elections. We boycotted the 2014 election. We participated in the 2018 election, but the ballots were stuffed the night before. This time, we all wish to vote,” the senior BNP leader said.
Mentioning former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight from the country in the face of the mass uprising, the BNP secretary general said, “By the infinite grace of Allah, Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of the student–people's movement. She fled, abandoning her party’s leaders, activists and supporters in a helpless state. This proves that Sheikh Hasina has no compassion for her activists or for the people. We were born in this land. If we are to die, we will die here. But we will never abandon our land.”
‘This government doesn’t understand sufferings of the people’
Pledging that the BNP would stand beside farmers, should it come to power, Mirza Fakhrul said that there is no fair price for paddy in the market. Farmers have suffered losses even in potato cultivation. This means that farmers cannot make a profit from agriculture. “If the BNP comes to power, arrangements will be made to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.”
He criticised the current government, saying, “This interim government has not come through a vote; we all have collectively given this government the responsibility. There is no public backing behind this government. That is why this government does not understand the suffering of the people. They do not understand where the farmers are suffering, where the problems lie.”
‘This is my last election’
In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that his physical condition is no longer very good. Therefore, the upcoming election will be the last election of his life.
“I am one of you. I am quite advanced in age now. How long I will live, I do not know. I have contested elections from this constituency. Sometimes I have lost, sometimes I have won. But I have not left you. I have said that this is the last election of my life. Whether I will have the strength during the election, I do not know. I earnestly request you: in my last election, help me, support me. Allow me the opportunity to work for you once more by voting for the paddy sheaf,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
Among others present at the meeting were: Mirza Faisal Amin, president of the Thakurgaon district BNP; general secretary Paigam Ali; president of Sadar thana BNP Abdul Hamid; general secretary Mahbub Hossain; president of the pourashava unit BNP Shariful Islam; and leaders of the district, upazila, union BNP and its affiliated organisations.