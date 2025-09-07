Ganatantra Mancha calls for action against political and mob violence
The Ganatantra Mancha has warned that the ongoing political violence and mob terror will hinder the country’s democratic transition.
If this situation is not resolved, the defeated forces of the uprising will become the beneficiaries, the organisation added.
Ganatantra Mancha leaders made this observation at an emergency meeting on Saturday at the central office of the Bhasani Janashakti Party. The matter was conveyed in a statement sent to the media today, Sunday.
The statement said that even one year after the July mass uprising, the rule of law and justice have not been established in the country. The ongoing competition of demolishing shrines in the name of religion continues without any government initiative to stop it.
On the contrary, reports of some political parties patronising such incidents are alarming. The statement called for preventive measures against such incidents and for holding the perpetrators accountable.
Urging an end to all forms of vandalism, attacks, and arson, the statement said that such anarchy will benefit the defeated forces of the uprising, the fascist government, and the fascist system as a whole. These disasters will portray Bangladesh to the world as an extremist and failed state.
The Ganatantra Mancha leaders condemned the attack and arson at the Jatiya Party office.
In the statement, they said that the Jatiya Party, as a part and ally of the fascist government, must be held accountable.
The interim government has the authority to suspend their activities through legal means. But all extrajudicial attacks, looting, and attempts at forcible occupation are creating anarchy in the country.
The meeting, chaired by Ganatantra Manch coordinator Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, was attended by Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya; Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon; Hasnat Kayum, chief coordinator of Rashtra Sangskar Andolon; and Shahid Uddin Mahmud, general secretary of JSD, among others.