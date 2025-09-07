Ganatantra Mancha calls for action against political and mob violence

The Ganatantra Mancha has warned that the ongoing political violence and mob terror will hinder the country’s democratic transition.

If this situation is not resolved, the defeated forces of the uprising will become the beneficiaries, the organisation added.

Ganatantra Mancha leaders made this observation at an emergency meeting on Saturday at the central office of the Bhasani Janashakti Party. The matter was conveyed in a statement sent to the media today, Sunday.

The statement said that even one year after the July mass uprising, the rule of law and justice have not been established in the country. The ongoing competition of demolishing shrines in the name of religion continues without any government initiative to stop it.

On the contrary, reports of some political parties patronising such incidents are alarming. The statement called for preventive measures against such incidents and for holding the perpetrators accountable.