Apprehension over political parties’ agreement on reforms

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) failed to reach any consensus with political parties about the system of appointment in constitutional posts despite discussion on the issue in three phases. Moreover, political parties are yet to reach any consensus on most of the fundamental reform issues.

Professor Ali Riaz, Co-chair of the national consensus commission has said that the progress of discussions with political parties has not been encouraging.

Ali Riaz made the remark while speaking at the start of the seventh day of the second phase of talks between the national consensus commission and the political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital Sunday.

"We have imagined that we would all sign the July Charter together on the anniversary Abu Sayeed’s martyrdom (16 July). But how far that will be possible, depends on the political parties. We are somewhat apprehensive about reaching that point," Ali Riaz said during his opening remark.

The commission has been holding topic-based discussion in the second phase. A total of 20 proposals of fundamental reform were scheduled to be discussed in this phase. By now, discussions were held on nine proposals in seven days and consensus has been reached on only two points. Partial consensus has been reached in some areas. However, no issue has yet been excluded from the discussion table.