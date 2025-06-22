Consensus commission meeting
Ali Riaz urges political parties to show a little more flexibility over reforms
National Consensus Commission's vice-president professor Ali Riaz on Sunday urged political parties to show a little more flexibility regarding reforms.
He made this call at the beginning of today's session of the second round discussions between political parties and the NCC at the Doel Multipurpose Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka at 11:30 am.
Addressing the political parties, Ali Riaz said, "Please come to a position of making a little more concession—you are doing that, but you need to move a bit further. If you advance a little more, we will be able to prepare the July Charter quickly. Let us complete this phase through discussion."
He further said, "We have gathered here in a difficult situation—a situation shaped by 16 years of struggle, the sacrifices of thousands of lives. Hundreds of people have been forcibly disappeared; many are still missing, their whereabouts unknown. This sacrifice is related to you—your activists, your party members, your organisations. Those who gave their lives, who endured repression, made it possible for us to be here today. Therefore, keeping this in mind, you should consider where we can reach consensus and how far we can go."
Noting that the processes of elections and trials are ongoing, Ali Riaz said, "These processes will go on in parallel. But the July Charter needs to be prepared very soon. I again appeal to all of you to move a little more towards compromise, which will make things easier for us."
In the previous round of talks held last Thursday, discussions focused on the presidential election, the tenure of the prime minister, the constitution and state principles, and the demarcation of electoral constituencies. However, no decision was reached on these issues.
A total of 30 political parties including BNP, Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolan joined today’s meeting.
Chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haider moderated today’s session. Commission members Badiul Alam Majumdar, justice Md Emdadul Haque, Safar Raj Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, and Md Ayub Mia are also present in the meeting.