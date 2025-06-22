Ali Riaz urges political parties to show a little more flexibility over reforms

He further said, "We have gathered here in a difficult situation—a situation shaped by 16 years of struggle, the sacrifices of thousands of lives. Hundreds of people have been forcibly disappeared; many are still missing, their whereabouts unknown. This sacrifice is related to you—your activists, your party members, your organisations. Those who gave their lives, who endured repression, made it possible for us to be here today. Therefore, keeping this in mind, you should consider where we can reach consensus and how far we can go."

Noting that the processes of elections and trials are ongoing, Ali Riaz said, "These processes will go on in parallel. But the July Charter needs to be prepared very soon. I again appeal to all of you to move a little more towards compromise, which will make things easier for us."