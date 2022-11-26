BNP to get the best venue: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday the government will allow BNP to hold rally in the best venue.

“As big rallies cannot be held in other places except Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital , the government has decided to give BNP permission for that venue,” he added.

He said this in response to a journalist’s question after inaugurating the 2nd Sheikh Kamal SAARC Snooker Championship in the capital.

The government might be forced not to allow BNP to hold a rally anywhere in the capital.