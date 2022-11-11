Politics

50th founding anniversary

Jubo League holds grand rally in Dhaka

The Jubo League men brought out a procession in Shahbagh area of Dhaka on 11 November, 2022, marking the organisation's golden jubilee. Sujoy Mahajan

The Awami Jubo League is all set to hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Friday noon, marking its golden jubilee.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as the chief guest.

The rally is scheduled for 2:30 pm, but the leaders and activists of the youth organisation of the ruling party started gathering at the venue in groups since morning. 

A group of Jubo League men were seen chanting slogans at Karwan Bazar area at around 9:00 am. They  were preparing to attend the rally playing musical instruments. Some of them were equipped with uniform green dresses.

The scenario was quite similar in other parts of the capital as the Jubo League men brought out processions throughout the city marking the grand rally.

Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, at a press conference on Wednesday, hoped that the Suhrawardy Udyan will turn to a "sea of people" during the youth gathering. 

A total of 10 sub-committees were formed to make the rally successful. Some five gates were set up to enter the rally venue. 

Describing Jubo League party as the largest youth organisation in South Asia, Parash said Awami Jubo League plays a crucial role in any crisis of the country.

The BNP-Jamaat men are trying to create anarchy nowadays. The Jubo League leaders and activist will be on the streets to deal with the BNP men, he added.

