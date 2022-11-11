Jubo League holds grand rally in Dhaka

A group of Jubo League men were seen chanting slogans at Karwan Bazar area at around 9:00 am. They were preparing to attend the rally playing musical instruments. Some of them were equipped with uniform green dresses.
The scenario was quite similar in other parts of the capital as the Jubo League men brought out processions throughout the city marking the grand rally.
Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, at a press conference on Wednesday, hoped that the Suhrawardy Udyan will turn to a "sea of people" during the youth gathering.
A total of 10 sub-committees were formed to make the rally successful. Some five gates were set up to enter the rally venue.
Describing Jubo League party as the largest youth organisation in South Asia, Parash said Awami Jubo League plays a crucial role in any crisis of the country.
The BNP-Jamaat men are trying to create anarchy nowadays. The Jubo League leaders and activist will be on the streets to deal with the BNP men, he added.