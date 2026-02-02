Those who remained silent have been compelled to speak in favour of ‘yes’: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has stated, “Those who once hid their faces and remained silent have now been compelled to speak in favour of ‘Yes’.”

He further said, “We want their words to reflect what is truly in their hearts. Those who take a position against ‘Yes’ will be regarded by the 180 million (18 crore) people of Bangladesh as individuals seeking to re-establish fascism and revive a family-centred autocratic system of rule in the country.”

The Jamaat ameer made the remarks while addressing an election rally as the chief guest at the Gorokghata Adarsha High School ground in Maheshkhali pourashava, Cox’s Bazar today, Monday.

Earlier, approximately 11:45 am, a helicopter carrying him landed at Maheshkhali. The rally was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general and party candidate for the Cox’s Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali–Kutubdia) constituency, Hamidur Rahman Azad, along with leaders and activists of the 11 party electoral alliance.