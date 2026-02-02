Those who remained silent have been compelled to speak in favour of ‘yes’: Jamaat ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has stated, “Those who once hid their faces and remained silent have now been compelled to speak in favour of ‘Yes’.”
He further said, “We want their words to reflect what is truly in their hearts. Those who take a position against ‘Yes’ will be regarded by the 180 million (18 crore) people of Bangladesh as individuals seeking to re-establish fascism and revive a family-centred autocratic system of rule in the country.”
The Jamaat ameer made the remarks while addressing an election rally as the chief guest at the Gorokghata Adarsha High School ground in Maheshkhali pourashava, Cox’s Bazar today, Monday.
Earlier, approximately 11:45 am, a helicopter carrying him landed at Maheshkhali. The rally was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general and party candidate for the Cox’s Bazar-2 (Maheshkhali–Kutubdia) constituency, Hamidur Rahman Azad, along with leaders and activists of the 11 party electoral alliance.
The Jamaat ameer began his speech at around 12:15 pm.
“We do not seek the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami alone. I seek the victory of 180 million (18 crore) people. When 180 million people win, everyone wins and I will not be excluded from that. But when a party, family or group wins and then unleashes oppression upon the nation, I condemn such a victory. We do not need that kind of victory.”
Referring to youth aspirations, Shafiqur Rahman stated that young people do not demand unemployment allowances.
“Young people have not demanded unemployment benefits; they have demanded work. They want jobs so that they can build their country and nation. Therefore, we will not offer the youth humiliating unemployment allowances. We will provide dignified employment,” he stated.
Speaking on the economic potential of the locality, he said, “Maheshkhali–Kutubdia holds immense potential in this regard. Centring on the Matarbari deep-sea port, we can transform this area into a place even better than Singapore or Hong Kong.”
Shafiqur Rahman further stated, “Bangladesh of the future cannot be built under the leadership of the corrupt, extortionists, loan defaulters and bank looters. Such leadership cannot fulfil the aspirations of the youth. Bangladesh will be built by those with moral strength, integrity and patriotism, by those who stand with people in both joy and sorrow, and who are not fair-weather supporters. We do not want a Bangladesh that moves forward by crawling or limping.”
“According to Bangladesh Bank estimates, the amount of money looted and siphoned abroad from Bangladesh stands at Tk 28 trillion (28 lakh crore), four times the country’s annual budget. This is the people’s money. Thieves, robbers and looters have stolen it and transferred it overseas. We promise you that we will retrieve this money and deposit it into the state treasury. Development in Bangladesh will then proceed on the basis of justice and no injustice will be allowed,” he added.
Shafiqur Rahman also said, “We will prioritise the upliftment of the most deprived and backward regions of Bangladesh. We will develop Maheshkhali as a smart economic zone. Only then will employment opportunities for young men and women be created and there will be no need to think about unemployment allowances. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians will work together. Party affiliation or religion will not matter; merit and patriotism will.”
Leaders and activists from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Development Party, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA), National Citizen Party (NCP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, and Bangladesh Labour Party were present at the rally.
As part of his election tour in Chattogram today, Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman is scheduled to attend five public rallies.
After Maheshkhali, he will address a rally in Cox’s Bazar town, followed by rallies at Padua in Lohagara, Sitakunda High School ground, and finally at the Bandar School and College ground in Chattogram city.
Leaders and activists from all partner parties of the 11-party alliance will also attend these rallies.