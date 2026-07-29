Jamaat asks EC to allow MPO teachers in local elections, seeks removal of additional secretary

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday called on the Election Commission to withdraw its proposed provision barring MPO-listed teachers from contesting local government elections and to revoke the contractual appointment of an additional secretary over alleged political affiliation.

A six-member Jamaat delegation, led by its Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, sat in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon and submitted a letter to the CEC.

Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud and Tahmida Ahmad, along with EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, were also present at the meeting in the morning.

According to a letter submitted to the CEC, Jamaat also demanded consideration of its previous opinions regarding the local government election code of conduct which were placed before the Election Commission on 30 June last.