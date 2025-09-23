NCP not to get the water lily symbol: EC secretary

Election Commission (EC) secretary Akhter Ahmed has said that the water lily is not in the list of symbols of political parties for the 13th parliamentary election.

Therefore, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has no chance to get it, the EC secretary said while briefing newsmen at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday.

Akhter Ahmed said, “The NCP will not get the water lily because it is not on the schedule of 115 symbols. The rule is that political parties must choose a symbol from the list. When the water lily is not in the list, where is the option to give them the symbol?”