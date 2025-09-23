NCP not to get the water lily symbol: EC secretary
Election Commission (EC) secretary Akhter Ahmed has said that the water lily is not in the list of symbols of political parties for the 13th parliamentary election.
Therefore, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has no chance to get it, the EC secretary said while briefing newsmen at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday.
Akhter Ahmed said, “The NCP will not get the water lily because it is not on the schedule of 115 symbols. The rule is that political parties must choose a symbol from the list. When the water lily is not in the list, where is the option to give them the symbol?”
Meanwhile, NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary on Monday met the chief election commissioner (NCP) over allotting the water lily symbol to the NCP.
Following the meeting, the NCP leader said they would accept nothing but the water lily symbol.
Referring to the party’s firm stance, Nasiruddin Patwary said, “We raised our demand regarding the symbol even today. We are not moving away from Shapla. We are still holding that ground. However, we are receiving reports of conspiracies through different means. Whatever the colour is, the water lily must be our symbol in the election."
The EC secretary once again highlighted the election commission’s position today regarding the allocation of the NCP’s symbol.
The EC will begin dialogues with various political parties, civil society representatives, and different stakeholders from 28 September ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
The EC secretary said, “We will gradually begin our discussions with various stakeholders—civil society, academics, women leaders, journalists from print and electronic media, political parties, election experts, and freedom fighters. The commission has primarily decided to start from the 28th September.”
The EC secretary also said that the review of documents on political parties’ registration is at its final stage.
He said the commission will announce once the process is complete. He further added that the EC is working on the electoral code of conduct and the RPO.