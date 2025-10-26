Unwise to pursue anything that could raise questions in future: Salahuddin Ahmed

“It is hoped that there will be a fair resolution, after which they too will be able to sign. The July Charter will then become a historic document of political consensus, to which the political parties will be collectively committed to implementation,” he said.

Describing the elected parliament as the specific forum for implementing the July Charter, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “There is no major disagreement among the parties on this point.”

“To ensure that the national parliament is bound to implement the July Charter, a proposal or recommendation will be made by the National Consensus Commission to the government to establish a legal foundation for it. Once that is known, we will see what process they intend to follow,” he added.

The senior BNP leader argued, “Just as the July National Charter was signed with notes of dissent, when an obligation is created based on the people’s consent to implement that exact charter, no parliament or member of parliament will be able to deviate from it.”

Calling for the prioritisation of reality over emotion, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Many, in the heat of emotion, say that the spirit of the people’s aspirations expressed in the July Uprising could empower revolutionary orders to be issued. These are emotional statements. The people’s aspirations are meant to be realised through the constitution. This government itself has been formed constitutionally, and the state continues to operate within the constitutional framework.”