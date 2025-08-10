First step towards people’s rights to be realised through elections: Tarique Rahman
Now it is necessary to establish people’s governance and political rights as the autocrat has fled the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has remarked.
“We see that the interim government is gradually moving in that direction. The government has announced that, InshaAllah, the national election will be held in the country before the upcoming Ramadan. Through holding this national election, the first step towards realising the people’s rights will be implemented,” he said.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while virtually joining the biennial conference, held after nearly one and a half decades, of the Rajshahi city BNP as the chief guest.
The conference took place on a road beside the central Eidgah in Pathanpara area of Rajshahi town.
Stating that the reconstitution of the country’s fragile institutions as one of BNP’s main goals, Tarique Rahman said at the conference, “The incumbent interim government has formed a reform commission. As you have read in newspapers, the discussions held in the commission with various political parties, and the reforms proposed, most of those resemble the 31-point state reform agenda that the BNP presented to the nation two and a half years ago.”
“Most of the reform commission’s proposals are similar to the blueprint put forward by the BNP. The BNP was the first to present the well-known 31-point state reform agenda because we believe that if this country is to move forward, and if the lives of the people are to improve, several reforms in the state’s institutions must be undertaken,” he added.
He further stated that upon coming to power, BNP will initiate an extensive programme for state reform and reconstitution.
The BNP acting chairman added that the previous autocratic government destroyed all constitutional and state institutions. Every institution, from the electoral system to the judiciary, the economy, health and education sectors, the law enforcement agencies, and the economic system, must be reformed in order to rebuild the country.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, Tarique Rahman said, “The people of the country are now looking towards the BNP. They believe that only the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, only your beloved party BNP, can gradually rebuild this country.”
He stressed that merely holding elections is not enough, nor is forming a government through the vote. There are many challenges ahead which must be confronted; otherwise, the country will fall behind and the people will suffer further.
Calling for unity among the leaders and activists present at the conference, Tarique Rahman said, “We must earn the trust of the people and win the upcoming election to undertake the task of state reconstruction. Today, through this council, we take two pledges: first, that we shall, InshaAllah, remain united; second, that we shall, InshaAllah, rebuild the country by earning the people’s trust.”
Highlighting the adverse effects of the Farakka barrage on agriculture and the environment of the Rajshahi region, Tarique Rahman said, “We’ve witnessed how the Padma River is drying up in Rajshahi city, Rajshahi district, and the Rajshahi division because of the Farakka barrage. We see how the once fertile, green, and lush areas are gradually turning into deserts due to the lack of water, the lack of Padma’s water. We must strive to take this matter to the international court, if necessary, and to the United Nations. We must secure our rightful share of water.”
The conference was presided over by freedom fighter Ershad Ali, convener of Rajshahi city BNP, with member secretary Mamun-ur-Rashid as the moderator.
Among those who spoke were BNP Chairperson’s adviser and coordinator of Rajshahi Division BNP, freedom fighter Abdus Salam; BNP Chairperson’s adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu; the party’s Secretary for Forestry and Environment Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul; party Secretary for Relief and Rehabilitation Shafiqul Haque Milan; Central Organising Secretary (Rajshahi Division) Syed Shaheen Shawkat; Co-organising Secretary Obaidur Rahman Chandan; and convener of Rajshahi District BNP Abu Saeed Chand, among others.