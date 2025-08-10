First step towards people’s rights to be realised through elections: Tarique Rahman

Now it is necessary to establish people’s governance and political rights as the autocrat has fled the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has remarked.

“We see that the interim government is gradually moving in that direction. The government has announced that, InshaAllah, the national election will be held in the country before the upcoming Ramadan. Through holding this national election, the first step towards realising the people’s rights will be implemented,” he said.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while virtually joining the biennial conference, held after nearly one and a half decades, of the Rajshahi city BNP as the chief guest.