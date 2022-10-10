BNP woman leader denied bail over posting derogatory remarks on PM

The court turned down the bail plea of a woman BNP leader of Rajbari, Soniya Akhter alias Smriti, who was arrested in a case filed over sharing 'objectionable' contents on her Facebook timeline concerning prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina.

The plea was filed at the Rajbari court at 11:00am on Monday, where it was rejected by its judge Kaisun Nahar Surma, confirmed Soniya's lawyer Taslim Uddin Khan to Prothom Alo.