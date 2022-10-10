BNP woman leader denied bail over posting derogatory remarks on PM

The arrested is the founding president of Rajbari Blood Donors and a member of district Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, the woman wing of BNP. She was arrested from her residence at Beradanga area in Rajbari city last Tuesday night. The court sent her to jail on Wednesday evening.
Locals said Shamsul Arefin Chowdhury, science and technology affairs secretary of the Awami League's Mizanpur union unit, filed a written complaint to Rajbari sadar police station against Soniya over posting derogatory remarks on Sheikh Hasina to Facebook a month ago. Later, the complaint was recorded as a lawsuit.
BNP leaders went to Soniya's house three times to take care of her family, including two children, while she languished in jail. BNP said they will stand by her while Rajbari district Muktijudda Mancha demanded her punishment.