Politics

BNP woman leader denied bail over posting derogatory remarks on PM

Staff Correspondent
Rajbari
default-image

The court turned down the bail plea of a woman BNP leader of Rajbari, Soniya Akhter alias Smriti, who was arrested in a case filed over sharing 'objectionable' contents on her Facebook timeline concerning prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina.

The plea was filed at the Rajbari court at 11:00am on Monday, where it was rejected by its judge Kaisun Nahar Surma, confirmed Soniya's lawyer Taslim Uddin Khan to Prothom Alo.   

The arrested is the founding president of Rajbari Blood Donors and a member of district Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, the woman wing of BNP. She was arrested from her residence at Beradanga area in Rajbari city last Tuesday night. The court sent her to jail on Wednesday evening.   

Locals said Shamsul Arefin Chowdhury, science and technology affairs secretary of the Awami League's Mizanpur union unit, filed a written complaint to Rajbari sadar police station against Soniya over posting derogatory remarks on Sheikh Hasina to Facebook a month ago. Later, the complaint was recorded as a lawsuit.    

BNP leaders went to Soniya's house three times to take care of her family, including two children, while she languished in jail. BNP said they will stand by her while Rajbari district Muktijudda Mancha demanded her punishment.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment