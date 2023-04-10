Tangail-2 MP under pressure after rape allegation against brother

“The incident is embarrassing for all who are engaged with politics. Golam Kibria has committed a despicable crime. The rally of women in Bhuapur was spontaneous,” Masudul told Prothom Alo.

Gopalpur upazila parishad’s chairman Younus Talukder said many bad persons accompany the lawmaker. The case filed against the lawmaker’s brother has embarrassed everyone in the party.

Meanwhile, a rally was brought out under the banner of ‘Sachetan Nagorik Samaj’ on Sunday morning supporting Golam Kibria. The rally paraded different streets of the town. Pourashava councilors Aminur Rahman and Kamrul Hasan spoke at the rally. They alleged the case was part of a conspiracy against Golam Kibria.

Asked about the incident, lawmaker Tanvir said the persons who seek party’s nomination in the upcoming general election are trying to tarnish his image using this incident.

Tangail Sadar police station’s inspector (investigation) Md Habibur Rahman, investigating officer of the case, said law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused person.