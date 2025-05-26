Bangladesh consensus commission fails to find agreement

Bangladesh's National Consensus Commission, tasked by the caretaker government to lead critical democratic reforms after a mass uprising last year, said Monday that political parties had failed to reach agreement.

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a student-led revolt in August 2024, ending her iron-fisted rule of 15 years.

Muhammad Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who is leading the interim government as its chief adviser until elections are held, has previously said he inherited a "completely broken down" system of public administration.

Yunus has said it required a comprehensive overhaul to prevent a future return to authoritarian rule. He set up six commissions to do that work, overseen by the Consensus Commission, which he heads.

Ali Riaz, the commission's vice president, said that despite marathon efforts they had not reached a deal.