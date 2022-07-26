BNP announces 3-day programme to protest power outages

As part of the programme, BNP’s Dhaka north city unit will stage a demonstration on 29 July while Dhaka south city unit will do it on 30 July. BNP units at all other metropolitan cities will observe the same programme on the same days.
Moreover, all district units of the party will also stage demonstrations on 31 July.
After that, the party will stage demonstrations at the upazila level on the same issue.
BNP standing committee members announced the programmes at a virtual meeting on Monday.
The meeting urged the government to step down admitting its failure to ensure the supply of electricity and energy.
Fakhrul said they are concerned that load shedding for two-three hours in cities and for five-six hours in rural areas is making public life miserable.
It also observed that setting up power plants to generate electricity without ensuring energy supply has compounded the problem. “The government has taken the power and energy sector to the path of darkness just out of its greed to plunder public money through corruption.”
The BNP policymakers think the power outages are badly affecting the production in industry and agriculture while also adversely affecting the economy.
Fakhrul said they will elaborately reveal information about corruption, anomalies and mismanagement in the power and energy sector at a press conference very soon.