Election campaign
64 rallies in 19 days: Tarique Rahman’s interactive and ‘family man’ strategy
Communication experts suggest that by inviting a devout individual onto the stage and engaging him in dialogue, Tarique drew the audience into conversation and indirectly responded to attempts to frame the election campaign in overtly religious terms.
Rather than adhering to the conventional formula of a leader delivering speeches to applause and slogans, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman introduced an element of surprise by engaging directly in conversations with people at his election rallies.
He also brought his wife and daughter into the campaign, presenting himself as a “family man” while conveying a message of peace and restraint.
“I am one of you” — this appeared to be the core message of his campaign, particularly aimed at younger voters. Through this approach, he also constructed a narrative in contrast to his political rivals.
At times, Tarique invited ordinary members of the audience onto the stage; at others, he addressed them directly from the podium. He listened to local grievances, promised remedies, posed questions and responded to answers.
Campaigning officially concluded on the morning of 10 February. According to the BNP media cell, during the stipulated campaign period Tarique Rahman addressed at least 64 rallies across the country, often accompanied by his family. The strategy was evident throughout. He travelled to most venues in a specially outfitted campaign bus and, on several occasions, by helicopter.
Campaigning for the 13th national parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) election began on 22 January. Tarique inaugurated the BNP’s campaign with a rally in Sylhet city, where he first invited a man from the audience to speak on stage — a gesture that generated considerable response.
In Sylhet, Tarique said he wished to ask a question of those present. He sought someone who had performed Hajj or Umrah. Many raised their hands; he selected one and asked where he was from. The reply: Sunamganj. Tarique Rahman then asked whether others from Sunamganj were present. Hundreds raised their hands.
A dialogue followed between Tarique and the young man, ATM Helal from Shantiganj, Sunamganj. Speaking over microphones, Tarique asked: who is the owner of Heaven and Hell? Helal replied: “Allah.” Tarique then asked the crowd whether anyone other than Allah could grant what belongs to Him. The crowd responded in unison: “No.”
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, member secretary of the BNP election steering committee and the party’s senior joint secretary general, described the practice of inviting members of the public onto the stage as an expression of “new politics”.
He employed similar tactics in subsequent rallies and youth interactions elsewhere. BNP insiders described the approach as relatively novel in Bangladesh’s electoral politics. It shifted the rally format away from the traditional one-way speech and towards a more conversational tone. The message conveyed was that the party’s leader was not merely speaking, but listening.
Analysts observe that a principal target of this strategy was younger and first-time voters, accustomed to interaction on digital platforms. Direct dialogue at rallies offered an antidote to the monotony of prolonged speeches.
Through such interaction, he argued, a direct acknowledgement of problems and commitment to solutions is established between the leader and people.
Keeping the audience engaged
Globally, similar strategies have precedent. In New York City’s mayoral election, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani relied heavily on interactive campaigning — not merely speaking, but listening.
Former US president Barack Obama held “town hall meetings” featuring direct question-and-answer sessions with voters. French president Emmanuel Macron has likewise engaged in open public dialogues.
The objective is to narrow the perceived distance between political leaders and ordinary citizens.
At a rally in Bhashantek, Dhaka, on 23 January, Tarique spoke directly with five individuals from the audience, labourers, small traders, women and young people, who raised concerns ranging from livelihood pressures to law and order and rising prices. Tarique offered assurances and drew the wider audience into the exchange.
The technique has been likened to a live concert, where performers speak with and listen to their audience. In communications terminology, it is known as “audience engagement”.
In his concluding televised address to the nation on BTV (Bangladesh Television), Tarique expressed regret for past mistakes during the BNP’s previous terms in office, stating that any unintentional errors were a matter of sincere apology.
Professor SM Shamim Reza of Dhaka University’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism noted that interactive campaigning is not entirely new; traditional grassroots politics involved listening to people and formulating agendas accordingly.
However, today’s proliferation of digital platforms and the presence of a vast cohort of young voters have added a new dimension, he pointed out.
At 57, Tarique Rahman has practised such engagement before. Joining politics in 1988 as a BNP member in Gabtali, Bogura, he rose to joint secretary general in 2002.
Following the death of his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, last month, he assumed the role of chairman. Five days prior, he had returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom.
This marks the first time Tarique Rahman has contested an election. He is a candidate in Dhaka-17 (Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani and part of the Cantonment) and Bogura-6 constituencies.
Message of peace and tolerance
From the day of his return, Tarique has emphasised restoring order and promoting political tolerance. On 25 December, he urged supporters to remain calm in the face of provocation, stressing the importance of peace and security for people of all faiths and backgrounds.
In campaign speeches, he pledged that a BNP government would strictly maintain law and order. At a rally in Chattogram on 25 January, he remarked that while opponents’ faults could be highlighted, mere criticism would not benefit the public.
Nonetheless, Tarique criticised the role of Jamaat-e-Islami during the Liberation War and questioned religion-centred narratives in electoral politics.
There were also criticisms of his campaign, including occasional factual inaccuracies. In Cumilla, he pledged to establish an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) there if elected, although one has operated in the district since 2000.
Projecting the ‘family man’ image
Alongside engaging the public, Tarique appeared at rallies with his wife, Zubaida Rahman, who attended events in Sylhet, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Bogura, though she did not speak.
Their daughter, Zaima Rahman, also participated in outreach activities, including discussions with women, visits to disadvantaged communities and youth events. The family was seen travelling by rickshaw during campaigning.
Such family participation is common in Western democracies, where candidates project themselves as responsible husbands and devoted fathers, a “family man”.
Communication experts describe this as a powerful strategy to humanise political figures beyond a stern or partisan image.
He pledged to learn from the past and to build a secure future for the next generation.
Whether Tarique Rahman’s campaign strategies effectively conveyed the BNP’s pledges and governance plans to the country’s 127.7 million voters will be determined by the verdict of 12 February.