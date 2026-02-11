64 rallies in 19 days: Tarique Rahman’s interactive and ‘family man’ strategy

Rather than adhering to the conventional formula of a leader delivering speeches to applause and slogans, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman introduced an element of surprise by engaging directly in conversations with people at his election rallies.

He also brought his wife and daughter into the campaign, presenting himself as a “family man” while conveying a message of peace and restraint.

“I am one of you” — this appeared to be the core message of his campaign, particularly aimed at younger voters. Through this approach, he also constructed a narrative in contrast to his political rivals.

At times, Tarique invited ordinary members of the audience onto the stage; at others, he addressed them directly from the podium. He listened to local grievances, promised remedies, posed questions and responded to answers.

Campaigning officially concluded on the morning of 10 February. According to the BNP media cell, during the stipulated campaign period Tarique Rahman addressed at least 64 rallies across the country, often accompanied by his family. The strategy was evident throughout. He travelled to most venues in a specially outfitted campaign bus and, on several occasions, by helicopter.