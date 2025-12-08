We’ve never used religion, and we never will: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Monday claimed they have never used religion, and they never will do so.

“Religion is part of our intellectual framework, it is part of our very being. We work through religion; we do not use religion as a tool,” the Jamaat ameer said.

Responding to a question about who, in his view, uses religion, the Jamaat ameer said, “Those who suddenly begin to pray more, wear caps, and walk around with tasbih (prayer beads) during elections, perhaps they are the ones who use religion.”

He further said, “We do not roam around with a tasbih in our hands only during certain times; we keep the tasbih close to our hearts throughout the year. We want to conduct our activities under the umbrella of our faith. Now, how others interpret that is up to them.”