We’ve never used religion, and we never will: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Monday claimed they have never used religion, and they never will do so.
“Religion is part of our intellectual framework, it is part of our very being. We work through religion; we do not use religion as a tool,” the Jamaat ameer said.
Responding to a question about who, in his view, uses religion, the Jamaat ameer said, “Those who suddenly begin to pray more, wear caps, and walk around with tasbih (prayer beads) during elections, perhaps they are the ones who use religion.”
He further said, “We do not roam around with a tasbih in our hands only during certain times; we keep the tasbih close to our hearts throughout the year. We want to conduct our activities under the umbrella of our faith. Now, how others interpret that is up to them.”
He made these remarks today while speaking to journalists after a meeting with the high-level European union delegation at the EU Embassy in Dhaka.
A journalist had asked him to respond to indications from the top leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that Jamaat and its allies were using religion politically.
Asked whether he foresaw any possibility of the national election being postponed, the Jamaat ameer replied, “We do not believe there is any scope for delaying the election. Nor is it desirable. We think it is absolutely essential for the country that the election is held within the announced February timeline. Even the slightest deviation would cause serious harm to the country. We do not want the nation to be harmed by anyone. We do not do politics for a party or for individuals; our politics is for the people. We want to prove that through our actions, not merely words.”
When asked whether BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s illness had created any political uncertainty, he remarked, “Health and illness depend entirely on the will of Allah. The people of this country respect her and are praying for her recovery. But I too will die one day; none of us will remain forever. We will all leave this world. The functioning of society should not depend on whether one person remains or departs. However, it is important that everyone receives the respect and affection they deserve.”
‘Jamaat will form a national government even if it wins 200 seats’
Speaking about the meeting with the EU delegation, Shafiqur Rahman said that the EU representatives wanted to know Jamaat’s thinking on how different sections of society would be represented, how citizens’ safety would be ensured, and how the Rohingya crisis could be resolved.
They also asked what Jamaat’s commitments would be to the public in the first 100 days if elected, he added.
“We said that everything has already been framed. We will release each component as and when appropriate,” the Jamaat ameer stated.
He further said the EU representatives wanted to see an inclusive Bangladesh.
“We said that if Allah wills and if the people support us, we will build that inclusive Bangladesh. We will not exclude any party. We genuinely feel that, at least for the next five years, the country needs a national government to restore stability, revive the economy, establish the rule of law and eliminate corruption from society. If elected, we shall form that government.”
He added that Jamaat would expect two commitments from any party joining such a national government: they must not engage in corruption themselves, nor tolerate corruption by others; and, they must ensure equal justice for all, without political interference.
“Even if Allah wills that we win 200 seats, we will still form such a government, inshaAllah,” he stressed.
Commenting on holding the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum on the same day, Shafiqur Rahman told the EU that both processes risked being compromised if conducted simultaneously, and voter turnout could be lower. For this reason, Jamaat had demanded the two elections be held separately.
Beyond these issues, the discussion also covered proportional representation (PR) based elections, employment generation, migration, academic exchanges, and economic restructuring, according to the Jamaat ameer.