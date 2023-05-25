Nomination papers of 5 mayoral, 11 councillor candidates cancelled

Nomination papers of five mayoral candidates were cancelled during the primary scrutiny in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) elections slated for 21 June, reports UNB.

Also, nomination papers of six candidates for the posts of general councillor and five for reserved councillors were scrapped, confirmed Syed Kamal Hossain, an official (media cell) of Sylhet regional election office, but he didn't elaborate in this regard.