Nomination papers of 5 mayoral, 11 councillor candidates cancelled

Nomination papers of five mayoral candidates were cancelled during the primary scrutiny in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) elections slated for 21 June, reports UNB.
Also, nomination papers of six candidates for the posts of general councillor and five for reserved councillors were scrapped, confirmed Syed Kamal Hossain, an official (media cell) of Sylhet regional election office, but he didn't elaborate in this regard.
The aspiring candidates whose nomination papers were cancelled will get a chance to appeal against it within the next three days, he said.
Of the submitted 11 nomination papers for the mayoral post, cancelled independent candidates are Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan, Samsun Nur Talukder, Mawlana Jahid Uddin Chowdhury, Md Shahjahan Miah and Moshtak Ahmed Rouf Mostafa.
On the other hand, nomination papers of Awami League-backed Md Anoruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party-sponsored Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan-nominated Hafiz Mawlana Mahmudul Hasan, Jaker Party’s Md Jahirul Alam, independent Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Saleh Uddin Rimon were declared valid.
Earlier till the last day (23 May) of submission of the nomination papers, a total of 387 aspiring candidates including 11 for mayoral post submitted their nomination papers. Eighty-nine nomination papers for the post of reserved seats and 287 for general ward councilor were submitted.