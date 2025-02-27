Extended committee meeting
Enemies of Bangladesh still conspiring: Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday asked the people to use their full strength to build a democratic Bangladesh.
She also warned the people that the aides of the fascists and the enemies of Bangladesh have been conspiring to destroy the achievements of the country gained through the mass uprising.
The BNP chairperson said this in her speech as the chief guest in the extended committee meeting of BNP joining virtually from London Thursday noon.
Currently Khaleda Zia is in the UK for medical treatment.
The meeting of the extended committee of the BNP commenced at the ground adjacent to LD Hall of the parliament building in the capital around 11:00 am today.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman also addressed the meeting virtually from London.
In her speech, Khaleda Zia said they have to work together because the aides of the fascists are still conspiring. “Come and use your full strength to build a democratic Bangladesh; let’s make unity more powerful.”
Addressing the party leaders and activists, the three-time prime minister of the country said, “The country has been passing through a critical period. The fascist rulers have fled because of a coordinated movement of you and the students; an interim government has been formed. The people expect a universally acceptable election after carrying out minimum reforms to return to democratic system.”
The BNP chairperson urged the party leaders and activists to restructure the party with unity and consolidation so that it can lead in movements and in running the state involving the people like past times.
I want to call upon the students and youth, come and transform Bangladesh into an inhabitable and developed country based on fraternity.