Demise of Khaleda Zia: Condolences from various political parties and leaders
Leaders of various political parties across the country have expressed their condolences on the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia passed away this morning, Tuesday, while undergoing medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Announcing the news of Khaleda Zia’s death on the party’s verified Facebook page, the BNP stated, “BNP chairperson and former prime minister, the nation’s leader Khaleda Zia, passed away at 6:00 am today, Tuesday, shortly after the Fajr prayer. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to pray for her departed soul.”
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote in a Facebook post, “We mourn the loss of our chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia with deep sorrow. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un.”
Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, also expressed his condolences through a Facebook post on the death of Khaleda Zia.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman wrote on Facebook, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. May Almighty Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, bestow His mercy upon Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and BNP chairperson, forgive her and grant her a place as a guest in His beloved Paradise. May Almighty Allah grant patience (sabr-e-jamil) to her family members, loved ones and colleagues. Ameen.”
Chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolan, Zonayed Saki, wrote in a Facebook post, “BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is no more. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We are deeply saddened by her death.”