‘Request being examined’: India’s MEA spokesperson on Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all the stakeholders. We follow all developments very closely,” said Jaiswal while addressing a weekly media briefing.

The extradition request, which India first acknowledged receiving in 2025, is now undergoing a rigorous assessment within India’s judicial framework. Jaiswal emphasised that the process is bound by internal legal protocols.

Despite the sensitivity surrounding Hasina’s presence in India--where she has remained since her ouster in August 2024--New Delhi is signalling a “business-as-usual” approach toward the new administration.

“I would also like to emphasise that the External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties,” Jaiswal added, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.