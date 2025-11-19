Jamaat, 7 other parties to contest election based on seat-sharing: Hamidur Rahman Azad

Eight political parties involved in the simultaneous movement—including Jamaat-e-Islami—are preparing to contest the upcoming election through a seat-sharing arrangement.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad disclosed this information at a press conference today, Wednesday, where the eight parties announced a new set of programmes based on their five-point demands.

Hamidur Rahman Azad said that the eight parties will join the next national election based on mutual understanding. The alliance is also open to other parties. The 13th parliamentary election has been announced for next February. Although Jamaat and various Islamic parties were once part of an alliance with the BNP, the landscape of an Awami League–less election field has changed since the July uprising. This time, Jamaat wants to contest the election separately with a coalition of Islamic parties.