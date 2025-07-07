GM Quader releases Anisul Islam, Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Mujibul Haque

Following appointing Shamim Haider Patwary as the secretary general of the Jatiya Party (JaPa), party chairman GM Quader has relieved three senior leaders Anisul Islam, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, and Md Mujibul Haque (Chunnu) from all party posts.

The decision of releasing three senior leaders from the party was informed to the media through a press release issued just after an hour of releasing Mujibul Haque as JaPa secretary general on Monday afternoon.

The media release, issued from the JaPa central office, said at a meeting to exchange views, held on 25 June, presidents and general secretaries of the party’s district and metropolitan committees brought allegations of breaching party discipline against senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, and secretary general Md. Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and demanded disciplinary action against them.