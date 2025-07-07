Jatiya Party
GM Quader releases Anisul Islam, Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Mujibul Haque
Following appointing Shamim Haider Patwary as the secretary general of the Jatiya Party (JaPa), party chairman GM Quader has relieved three senior leaders Anisul Islam, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, and Md Mujibul Haque (Chunnu) from all party posts.
The decision of releasing three senior leaders from the party was informed to the media through a press release issued just after an hour of releasing Mujibul Haque as JaPa secretary general on Monday afternoon.
The media release, issued from the JaPa central office, said at a meeting to exchange views, held on 25 June, presidents and general secretaries of the party’s district and metropolitan committees brought allegations of breaching party discipline against senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, and secretary general Md. Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and demanded disciplinary action against them.
Subsequently, in a meeting of the party’s presidium members on 28 June, it was decided that the three leaders would be relieved of all their positions for violating party discipline.
In light of this, the party chairman, exercising his constitutional authority, has relieved senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, and secretary general Md. Mujibul Haque of their respective posts.
According to the official statement, this decision has already been implemented.
‘None but Mujibul Haque is the ilegal secretary general’
Meanwhile, few minutes before the relieving, senior JaPa leaders Anisul Islam Mahmud and Ruhul Amin Hawlader issued a statement contradicting the appointment of Shamim Haider Patwary as the secretary general of the party in place of Mujibul Haque (Chunnu).
In the statement, they alleged this appointment as extremely undemocratic, and a direct violation of the party’s constitution.
The two senior JaPa leaders expressed this step as an expression of whim of one person that has threatened the existence of the Jatiya Party.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, a press release issued from the JaPa central office said about appointing Shamim Haider Patwary as the party’s secretary general relieving Mujibul Haque from the post.
It further said party chairman GM Quader made the appointment as per the powers endowed on him by the party’s constitution.
Then Anisul Islam Mahmud and Ruhul Amin Hawlader issued the statement.
They also stressed that none but freedom fighter Md Mujibul Haque is the Jatiya Party’s legal and respected secretary general.
According to them, no such decision of appointment and relieving could be made before holding the party’s council.
They also asked the party’s leaders and activists to unite against any illegal and dictatorial attitude and step.