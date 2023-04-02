BCL accused of ousting student from hall

A group of activists of Islamic University (IU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling party, forcefully removed a student from his allocated seat at Lalon Shah Hall of the university, reports UNB.

The victim, Mahadi Hasan, a third-year student of finance and banking department of the university, lodged a complaint in writing in this connection with the hall provost professor Obaydul Islam on Saturday two days after the BCL activists allegedly forced him to leave the hall.

According to the complaint, the victim was staying at his allocated seat of room no. 428 after the hall administration had allocated a seat to him.