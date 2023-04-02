BCL accused of ousting student from hall

A group of activists of Islamic University (IU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling party, forcefully removed a student from his allocated seat at Lalon Shah Hall of the university, reports UNB.
The victim, Mahadi Hasan, a third-year student of finance and banking department of the university, lodged a complaint in writing in this connection with the hall provost professor Obaydul Islam on Saturday two days after the BCL activists allegedly forced him to leave the hall.
According to the complaint, the victim was staying at his allocated seat of room no. 428 after the hall administration had allocated a seat to him.
Torikul Islam and Md Razu of Bangla department and Fahim Faisal of development studies department, who are known to be followers of BCL IU unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy, asked Mahadi to meet them on Friday night.
Later, Mahadi met the BCL activists who forced him to leave the room after asking him who got him the room. They also threw away his valuables including his books from the room, the complaint said.
When contacted, Mahadi told the news agency that the BCL activists threatened him on Thursday with dire consequences if he did not leave the room.
"They also threw away my bag and baggage from the room," he said.
Nasim Ahmed Joy denied the allegation saying that the matter of ousting the student from the hall was false as the student did not get in the seat allocated to him. So, there is no question of ousting him from the hall, he added.
Professor Obaydul Islam, provost of Lalon Shah Hall, said that he received a complaint in writing from a student and the issue would be solved soon after discussing the matter with the student and the BCL men.