Awami League focuses on preventing rebel candidates

Apart from winning, the ruling Awami League (AL) wants to ensure two more things during the upcoming elections in five city corporations. First, they want to ensure as many voters as possible. Second, they want to prevent rebel candidates from competing against the party-nominated candidates.

Several Awami League leaders say if they can ensure these two things, then it will be possible to maintain a proper election environment during the polls and eventually it will help the AL nominated candidates to win the polls easily.