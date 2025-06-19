Jamaat, NCP support forming National Constitutional Council, BNP opposes

There has been no consensus among the political parties as yet regarding the formation of the proposed National Constitutional Council (NCC).

The Constitution Reform Commission proposed forming the NCC apparently to bring balance of power to the state.

The issue of the NCC was on the agenda on Wednesday, the second day of the second phase of talks between the National Consensus Commission and the political parties.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), like always, has opposed the idea. The likeminded 12-party alliance also supported the BNP in opposing the formation of the NCC.

On the other hand, several parties including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) supported the proposal to form NCC. However, they voiced differing opinions regarding the formation process of the council.

The National Consensus Commission was formed under the leadership of the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, with the aim of building national consensus on reform.

Later, the commission held discussions with 33 political parties and alliances, including the BNP, Jamaat, and NCP between 20 March and 19 May.