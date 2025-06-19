Talks with consensus commission
Jamaat, NCP support forming National Constitutional Council, BNP opposes
There has been no consensus among the political parties as yet regarding the formation of the proposed National Constitutional Council (NCC).
The Constitution Reform Commission proposed forming the NCC apparently to bring balance of power to the state.
The issue of the NCC was on the agenda on Wednesday, the second day of the second phase of talks between the National Consensus Commission and the political parties.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), like always, has opposed the idea. The likeminded 12-party alliance also supported the BNP in opposing the formation of the NCC.
On the other hand, several parties including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) supported the proposal to form NCC. However, they voiced differing opinions regarding the formation process of the council.
The National Consensus Commission was formed under the leadership of the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, with the aim of building national consensus on reform.
Later, the commission held discussions with 33 political parties and alliances, including the BNP, Jamaat, and NCP between 20 March and 19 May.
While the first phase of discussions resulted in consensus among political parties on many issues, agreement has yet to be reached on some key reform proposals. On 2 June, the chief adviser inaugurated the second phase of discussions to build consensus on the proposals where agreement had not been reached.
The next day, the formal proceedings of the second phase began with topic-based discussions. After discussions on three issues—Article 70 of the Constitution, appointment of parliamentary standing committee chairpersons, and women’s representation—the session was adjourned that day. That adjourned meeting resumed again yesterday, Tuesday.
Although Jamaat did not take part in the first day’s discussion in the second phase, it joined the session on Wednesday. During the break in the discussion between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on the day, leaders of various parties including Jamaat spoke to journalists. Many party leaders also spoke to the media after the discussion ended.
Jamaat, NCP in favour of forming NCC
Speaking to the newspersons during a break, Jamaat’s central nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said their party supported the proposal to form the NCC. It will help maintain a balance of power.
However, the Jamaat leader noted differing views regarding the structure and scope of the NCC. He said his party supported the idea of not including the president and the chief justice in the NCC.
Jamaat also supported excluding the appointment of the three service chiefs from the committee’s jurisdiction. However, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher remarked that the issue still requires further discussions.
Meanwhile, supporting the proposal of NCC formation, NCP convener Nahid Islam said, “Those who are against the formation of the NCC, they want to remain in the fascist structure. Our party supports the idea of the formation of NCC.”
However, the NCP has a different view regarding the formation of the NCC compared to other parties supporting the proposal.
Nahid Islam said, “It should not be given the jurisdiction to appoint the chief of army. At the same time, the NCC should not include the president and chief justice. It needs further discussion.”
Considering the past history of the country, the NCC is essential to save the country from fascism in the future, said Islami Andolan Bangladesh joint secretary general Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman.
However, his party has a different opinion regarding the inclusion of the president in the NCC.
Speaking to the newspersons following the meeting, he pointed out that the NCC will submit its recommendations to the president regarding the appointment of members and heads of constitutional bodies. Therefore, if the president himself is part of the NCC, it becomes inconsistent.
That is why, Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman maintained, the president should remain outside the NCC, so that if any issue arises within the council, there is still the option of approaching the president.
However, Islami Andolan has suggested including either the chief justice or a representative from the judiciary as a member of the NCC.
Gazi Ataur Rahman also remarked that only the people who do not want to strengthen the constitutional institutions can oppose the proposal for a NCC.
He further said, “Islami Andolon has a different opinion regarding including the appointment of the armed forces chiefs within the NCC’s jurisdiction. This responsibility could remain with the executive. However, since the judiciary is independent, Islami Andolon supported the idea of including the appointment of the chief justice in the NCC.”
Speaking to the media following the meeting, AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Manju said, “AB Party supports the idea of forming the NCC and agreed to the election of the president through an electoral college system.”
Apart from that, several other parties, including the Revolutionary Workers Party, were in favour of forming the NCC.
BNP and other parties against NCC
The BNP has been opposing the proposal for a National Constitutional Council. The party believes the formation of NCC will undermine the authority of the executive.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told the newspersons after the meeting that as a democratic party, BNP cannot support any institution that lacks accountability.
He said, “The NCC has been proposed to be granted extensive constitutional powers. However, it lacks accountability. If an institution holds authority but functions without accountability, we as a democratic party, cannot support such an institution. Creating a separate body with these functions will cause an imbalance.”
The BNP leader further said, “The Constitution Reform Commission has proposed for a 9-member constitutional council headed by the president. It has proposed to form the NCC with the prime ministers, upper and lower house speakers, opposition leader, chief justice and the deputy speaker as its members. The chief adviser of the caretaker government will propose for the NCC to the president. We do not agree with this idea. Rather, we should think about what steps we can take to establish a balanced state structure, social system, and governance framework.”
During the break in the discussion, Shahadat Hossain Selim, spokesperson of the BNP’s simultaneous movement partner 12-party alliance and chairman of Bangladesh LDP, said, “We are against the formation of the NCC. At this moment, wasting time on forming the NCC is unnecessary.”
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince also clarified their stance in this regard during the break.
He said, “We told the government to take the necessary initiatives required to hold a fair election. Although we supported the idea of forming the NCC, the matter should be left for the elected parliament.”
The CPB does not think it is necessary to form the NCC right now, Ruhin Hossain said, adding, “If it is done, it will be like another government within the government. However, we will consider it in future to maintain the balance of power. Right now, the most important agenda should be organising an acceptable and fair election.”
“The activities of the caretaker government should be guided with that as the top priority,” he remarked.