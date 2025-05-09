Shahbagh blocked over demand to ban Awami League

Protesters blocked the capital's Shahbagh intersection on Friday afternoon, pressing their demand to ban Bangladesh Awami League.

Prior to this, Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of National Citizen Party (NCP), announced the blockade of Shahbagh intersection from a stage near to the Chief Adviser’s residence.

Following the announcement, protesters brought out a procession toward Shahbagh and then blocked the intersection.

They then took position at the intersection and were seen chanting slogans demanding the ban of the Awami League.