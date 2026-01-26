Tarique Rahman urges voters to stay vigilant until ballot counting completion

He joined the rally virtually. BNP parliamentary candidate for Hatia (Noakhali-6) is Mahabuber Rahman Shamim.

Referring to the past 15–16 years, Tarique Rahman said people had effectively been denied the right to vote.

“The people of this country were stripped of their voting rights. Their freedom of expression was taken away. Those responsible for this have fled the country. But another group is now hatching fresh conspiracies to disrupt the election. You (voters) must remain alert about it,” he said.

The BNP chairman called on Muslim voters to attend Tahajjud prayers in the small hours of the polling day and then offer Fajr prayers in congregation in front of their respective polling centres at dawn.

“Take brothers and sisters from other faiths with you so that everyone can queue up at the polling centres early in the morning and cast your votes properly,” he said.